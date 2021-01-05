UPDATE: JSU President Emeritus headed home after COVID-19 hospitalization

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Dr. Bill Meehan, JSU President Emeritus, is going home after being hospitalized for two weeks with COVID-19.
Dr. Meehan was recovering at Grandview Medical Center in Birmingham.
A Facebook post said: We are happy to report that Dr. Bill Meehan, JSU President Emeritus, is going home after two weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19. He still has a long way to go before he is completely healed, but we are grateful he has reached this important milestone in the recovery process.
Dr. Meehan was strengthened by the outpouring of love and support he received from the JSU family and would like to share his appreciation for your kindness. He would also like to express his deepest gratitude to the doctors, nurses and other health care workers who put their own health at risk providing him outstanding care. He asks for your continued prayers for all those working the frontlines of this pandemic, including many JSU nursing alumni.
While Dr. Meehan is happy to be going home, his heart is heavy as he leaves behind so many fellow patients struggling to beat this deadly virus. He asks that you please do your part to stop the spread of COVID-19 so we don’t continue to lose neighbors and friends to this pandemic.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.