Second vaccination doses to be given in Calhoun Co. for those 75 years or older, healthcare workers and first responders

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE Jan. 26: Second vaccination doses for those 75 years or older, healthcare workers and first responders will be given next week.
Second round doses only will be administered Feb. 2-4 from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the Anniston City Meeting Center.
This site is ONLY for those healthcare workers, first responders, and individuals ages 75 and up, who received their first dose of the vaccine at the City Meeting Center in January 2021. NO first doses will be given out.
No appointments will be necessary; however, those receiving their second dose need to bring their vaccination card from their first dose at the City Meeting Center.
Anniston officials say when arriving at the meeting center, an officer will either direct you to the parking lot or give you a timed ticket to return. Timed tickets will be at 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 11 a.m., or 1 p.m.
UPDATE Jan. 6: “We have already reached our allotment of vaccines for the public who are ages 75+ and are already in line. However, our allotment for healthcare workers and frontline responders remains.
If you are 75+ and already in line, you will receive the vaccine as long as supplies last. If you are a healthcare worker or front line responder, you can still come to receive the vaccine.
For those who planned to arrive later, please check back in at the end of the day for an update on availability for tomorrow.
Thank you all for your positive response and understanding as we navigate this distribution of vaccines. And a big thank you to our EMA for your partnership.”
According to the Calhoun County EMA, the COVID-19 vaccination site located at the Anniston City Meeting Center has met the need of Alabama Department of Public Health’s Vaccine Allocation Plan priority group 1a.
That means the plan has expanded to the subset of group 1b that includes ONLY those in Calhoun County that are 75 YEARS OR OLDER.
Here is the information from the officials news release:
Those who are 75 years or older can now come to the Anniston City Meeting Center until 3 p.m. Tuesday, January 5, and from 7a.m. to 3p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 and Thursday, January 7, 2021 to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
The supplies are limited and are first come first serve. No appointment needed. The vaccines are free are of charge.
First responders and healthcare workers can still receive the vaccine on the days mentioned above.
