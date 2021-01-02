Man arrested in Florida for New Year’s Day B’ham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 22-year-old man was arrested in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Friday for the murder of a Birmingham man on New Year’s Day.
Birmingham police obtained a capital murder warrant for Issiah Williams White on January 6, a few days after the murder of Carl Misenrendino III. White remained at large in Palm Coast Florida until January 28, when he was arrested in Fort Lauderdale. He will remain in custody on additional related Florida warrants until he his extradited to Alabama, where he will be placed in the Jefferson County Jail without bond.
ORIGINAL: The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a person died Friday night.
At 9:05 p.m, officers said they responded to a call of a person down on 4040 40th Avenue North. When officers arrived on the scene, they spotted 35-year-old Carl Misenrendino III lying near a residence, unresponsive. Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel pronounced him dead on the scene.
Police have not stated the cause of death, and they said in a report that details are limited at this time. However, evidence suggests this is a homicide investigation.
