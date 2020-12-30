Man free on bond arrested for Christmas Day robbery and attempted murder in Tuscaloosa

Terrence Williams is charged with first-degree robbery and attempted murder. (Source: Tuscaloosa PD)
By WBRC Staff | December 30, 2020 at 4:49 PM CST - Updated February 3 at 8:22 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More than a month after naming a suspect in a Christmas Day robbery and attempted murder, Tuscaloosa police have Terrence Cortez Williams in custody.

Williams 24, is charged with first-degree robbery and attempted murder. He is being held at Tuscaloosa County Jail on bonds totaling $120,000.

Williams was free on bond in a case pending in Sumter County that involves charges of murder, two of attempted murder and one second-degree criminal mischief charge.

Tuscaloosa police identified Williams as the suspect in the December 25 crimes on December 30 after he led officers on a high-speed chase.

Police say that Williams, a resident of Eutaw, fired shots during a robbery at a car wash on Skyland Blvd, in which the victim say he stole Christmas gifts and other items. Williams then several days later led officers on a chase with speeds exceeding 80 mph in residential Alberta.

Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division took Williams into custody at a residence in Northport on Tuesday.

