Man free on bond arrested for Christmas Day robbery and attempted murder in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - More than a month after naming a suspect in a Christmas Day robbery and attempted murder, Tuscaloosa police have Terrence Cortez Williams in custody.
Williams 24, is charged with first-degree robbery and attempted murder. He is being held at Tuscaloosa County Jail on bonds totaling $120,000.
Williams was free on bond in a case pending in Sumter County that involves charges of murder, two of attempted murder and one second-degree criminal mischief charge.
Tuscaloosa police identified Williams as the suspect in the December 25 crimes on December 30 after he led officers on a high-speed chase.
Police say that Williams, a resident of Eutaw, fired shots during a robbery at a car wash on Skyland Blvd, in which the victim say he stole Christmas gifts and other items. Williams then several days later led officers on a chase with speeds exceeding 80 mph in residential Alberta.
Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force and TPD’s Criminal Investigations Division took Williams into custody at a residence in Northport on Tuesday.
