BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: ADPH announced the winners of the Mask Up Alabama contest.
1st Place: William Byrd https://youtu.be/jK42s7ogVCQ
2nd Place: Andrea Rashad https://youtu.be/NdDE4144Zdw
3rd Place: Raven Warner https://youtu.be/ToUhtFhWKXc
Honorable Mention: Ryan Murphy https://youtu.be/R9ma4AS6NbE
Honorable Mention: Taylor Bolden https://youtu.be/Flxgn3kyQus
ORIGINAL: The Alabama Hospital Association (ALAHA) and the Medical Association of the State of Alabama are sponsoring a video contest to encourage everyone across the state to mask up.
The Mask Up Alabama video contest is for Alabamians of all ages to share why they feel it is important to wear a mask.
The deadline for video submissions is January 11 at noon (CST).
A statewide panel of judges will pick the top 10 and then the five winners will be chosen through a public online voting process.
The first-place winner will receive $600, and the second and third place winners will receive $400 and $200 respectively.
Click here for the contest rules and submission form.
