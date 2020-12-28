Tuscaloosa County EMA Director asks people to have a severe weather plan for New Year’s Eve

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County EMA Director Nick Lolley said there’s potential for severe weather on New Year’s Eve.
The window for the potential weather issues could stretch from Thursday afternoon into Thursday night, so Lolley wants people to consider severe weather plans instead of just New Year’s celebration plans.
Early indications have winds capable of blowing 60 or more miles per hour, according to Lolley. He suggested if your Christmas decorations are still outside your home, you may want to secure them or take them somewhere inside. He added you should also keep your cell phone charged.
Lolley also believes folks may want to take the time before there’s severe weather to find out where the closest storm shelter to their home is.
“Treat this just like you would any other time. Whatever you do for your family, do the same thing. Be prepared. Have your plan together,” Lolley said.
People living in Tuscaloosa County can sign up for severe weather alerts and find where storm shelters are in the county by going to TuscaloosaCountyEMA.org.
