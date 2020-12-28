Students make thank you cards for DCH frontline workers

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Frontline healthcare workers at DCH in Tuscaloosa recently received some special thank you letters from possible future healthcare professionals.
Members of HOSA (Future Health Professionals) at Hillcrest High created handmade cards to thank them for their hard work during the pandemic.
The HOSA program aims to help students become leaders in the global health community through education, collaboration and experience. DCH Regional Medical Center and Hillcrest have been Adopt-A-School partners for more than 30 years.
Northport Medical Center also participates in the Adopt-A-School program. Speaking of frontline workers, as of Sunday DCH is treating 169 patients for COVID-19.
