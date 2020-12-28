Police: Man arrested for domestic-related homicide in Irondale

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Police have made an arrest in what they are calling a domestic-related homicide.
Officers responded to a 911 call from a residence in the 700 block of Meadows Drive in Irondale at 1:12 a.m. Monday. Arriving officers found a 62-year-old woman dead at the residence. A 29-year-old man, who called 911, was taken into custody.
Charges are pending. More information is expected to be released after the case is screen by the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office.
