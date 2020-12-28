New unemployment benefits on the way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People collecting unemployment payments will receive an extra $300-dollars weekly through mid-March due to the recently signed COVID-19 relief bill.
Those enhanced unemployment benefits have been a lifeline for those folks out of work due to the pandemic. LaTanya McCaslin is one of them. She lost her hostess job at the Sheraton hotel in Birmingham in November. She’s tells WBRC she’s doing the best she can to pay the bills. McCaslin hopes the unemployment benefits will help alleviate some of the stress on her over the past couple of months.
“I can continue with other payment arrangements with my utilities and other bills. And I can stock my pantry now and my medical bills as well will be taken care of…I’m looking forward to getting financially back on track,” McCaslin said.
The Alabama Department of Labor says its waiting on guidance from the federal government before it can fully implement the changes and begin issuing payments. ADOL says claimants should continue to file weekly.
ADOL says its reviewing the new unemployment provisions and preparing to reprogram its system to process claims for the additional benefits.
