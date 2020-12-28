Man charged with murder of TPD officer Cousette now charged with bribery of a public official

Man charged with murder of TPD officer Cousette now charged with bribery of a public official
Luther Bernard Watkins. (Source: Tuscaloosa Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff | December 28, 2020 at 11:42 AM CST - Updated December 28 at 11:42 AM

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Luther Bernard Watkins is being held on capital murder charges in the 2019 death of Tuscaloosa Police Officer Dornell Cousette.

A corrections officer at the Tuscaloosa County Jail accused Watkins of trying to bribe him with $700.

Deputy Chief Loyd Baker says Watkins handed the deputy a folded note that said Watkins was offering him $700 to “bring him some paper.” Police believe Watkins meant paper soaked in drugs to smoke.

He’s been charged with bribery of a public official, which is a class C felony.

Watkins could now be placed in a disciplinary dorm. It’s not clear if that’s happened yet.

Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.