Man charged with murder of TPD officer Cousette now charged with bribery of a public official

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Luther Bernard Watkins is being held on capital murder charges in the 2019 death of Tuscaloosa Police Officer Dornell Cousette.
A corrections officer at the Tuscaloosa County Jail accused Watkins of trying to bribe him with $700.
Deputy Chief Loyd Baker says Watkins handed the deputy a folded note that said Watkins was offering him $700 to “bring him some paper.” Police believe Watkins meant paper soaked in drugs to smoke.
He’s been charged with bribery of a public official, which is a class C felony.
Watkins could now be placed in a disciplinary dorm. It’s not clear if that’s happened yet.
