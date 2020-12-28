Jefferson County Department of Health receives Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Department of Health now has 500 doses of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine, but health officials said the state is still running short on doses for everybody in phase 1a.
State Health Officer Dr. Mark Wilson said the county is still in phase 1a of the state’s distribution plan. That means officials are still vaccinating healthcare workers, nursing home workers and residents, and first responders or EMS workers.
He said frontline healthcare workers is where half of the health department’s doses will go. He said some doses will go to health department employees in clinics and at testing sites. He said the rest will go to EMS and first responders in Jefferson County.
Dr. Wilson said he hopes to have all 500 doses administered within the next two weeks. He said it is a positive sign to see more vaccines roll in, but they are still trying to secure doses for everyone in phase 1a.
“We are not sure how long it will take,” Dr. Wilson said. “We do know that for every healthcare worker to get the vaccine, we do not yet have enough in Alabama. We have less than half of the vaccine to reach all of the healthcare workers and first responders. But, having said that, we know that not everybody will opt in to get it, so part of this will be just making sure that everybody has an opportunity to get it.”
Dr. Wilson said they are required to show the state how they used the vaccine before they are given more doses.
