Florida Republican Party official wants airport renamed for Trump

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WCSC) - An official with the Florida State Republican Party says he would love to see an airport close to President Donald Trump’s Mar-A-Lago named for the commander-in-chief.
Christian Ziegler, the vice chairman of the Florida GOP and a Sarasota County commissioner says Air Force One has used the Palm Beach International Airport many times since Trump became president.
“Seems like a a no brainer to have the airport just down the road from the Winter White House be named after President Trump,” Ziegler said. “I - and clearly the majority of voters in the State of Florida - would love to see our President land at the Donald J. Trump International Airport on Jan. 20, 2025, after finishing eight years in office.”
Ziegler points out that other presidents have had airports, libraries and holidays named for them, citing examples of Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia; the President Barack Obama Main Community Library in St. Petersburg, Florida; and Barack Obama Day, which the state of Illinois celebrates every Aug. 4.
Ziegler also hopes to see a Donald J. Trump Presidential Library built in the Sunshine State.
He says one of the top jobs a local elected official has is to look for ways to generate tourism. Since, Trump has drawn tens of thousands of people to rallies nationwide, he says a Trump Presidential Library would be a perfect way to do that.
“I am willing to bet that many of those who attended rallies would love to visit a Presidential library,” he said. “Because of that, I would expect local elected officials would jump at the chance to drive economic activity in their area. If they aren’t interested, I would love to have the Donald J. Trump Presidential Library in Sarasota County.”
He said he does not know whether any official inquiries have been made about the possibility of a name change for the Palm Beach International Airport.
Reagan, incidentally, is not the only president for whom an airport was named. Houston Intercontinental Airport was named in honor of George H.W. Bush in 1997. Idlewild Airport in New York was renamed as the John F. Kennedy International Airport following Kennedy’s assassination in 1963.
Copyright 2020 WCSC. All rights reserved.