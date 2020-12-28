First Alert for a stray shower Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Monday morning! I hope you had a wonderful, safe, and relaxing weekend. We are starting this Monday off with some cloud cover moving in from the west. We are tracking a weak cold front on our First Alert AccuTrack Radar and Satellite. A few showers are occurring in Tennessee this morning, but we are not seeing a lot of moisture with this system as it pushes into Alabama. We can’t rule out a stray shower during today, but I think most of us will likely remain dry. Temperatures vary depending on where you live this morning. East Alabama is cooler with temperatures in the 30s. It is a little warmer as you head to the west where the rest of us are in the 40s. Either way, you will need a jacket to stay warm. Plan for temperatures to warm up into the mid to upper 50s this afternoon with a mostly cloudy sky. We’ll hold on to a 10% chance for a stray shower today with southwest winds at 5-10 mph. Winds will eventually shift to the west as slightly drier air filters into the state tonight.
First Alert for Warmer Temperatures: We’ll head into tomorrow dry and cool with temperatures starting in the upper 30s and lower 40s. We should see the return of some sunshine with high temperatures climbing into the upper 50s and lower 60s. We could see high temperatures climb into the mid 60s Wednesday afternoon as southerly winds warm us up. Temperatures will remain above average for the rest of 2020 as we wait on our next storm system to impact us.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing will arrive on New Year’s Eve. Clouds are forecast to increase Wednesday night into Thursday morning ahead of our next system. A strong area of low pressure is forecast to develop to our west and eventually lift to the north on Thursday. Ahead of this system, we should see a lot of southerly winds and warm temperatures. Highs are forecast to climb into the mid 60s Thursday afternoon. Rain chances will likely increase throughout the day as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. The main impact that most of us will see from this system will be heavy rainfall. Models are showing rainfall totals adding up around 1-3 inches. We also can’t rule out the potential to see strong or severe storms Thursday evening into Thursday night. This system will have plenty of dynamics and wind shear to produce a damaging wind and isolated tornado threat for the southern half of Alabama. The main area to watch for severe weather will likely occur in south Alabama, but the severe ingredients could move up into Central Alabama Thursday evening. It remains way too early to determine the exact timing and impacts of this system, but we should know more by Tuesday and Wednesday. Just make sure you stay weather aware Thursday into Thursday night for the potential to see strong or severe storms.
New Year’s Day Forecast: Showers could linger early in the day Friday, but we should see a gradual clearing from west to east. Temperatures will likely start in the low to mid 50s and climb into the upper 50s. If the models slow this upcoming system down more, rain chances could go up and temperatures might become a little warmer. I do think we’ll end up dry by Friday afternoon and evening with cooler air moving into our area.
Cooler Weekend Expected: The first weekend of 2021 is forecast to be dry and cool. Temperatures are expected to cool into the 30s and 40s for morning lows. High temperatures are forecast to climb into the lower 50s Saturday and Sunday with a mostly sunny sky. Once we get through the New Year’s Eve storm, our weather will become quiet for the weekend and into early next week.
Make sure you download the WBRC First Alert Weather App for the latest weather information.
Have a safe Monday!
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.