First Alert for a stray shower Monday

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing will arrive on New Year’s Eve. Clouds are forecast to increase Wednesday night into Thursday morning ahead of our next system. A strong area of low pressure is forecast to develop to our west and eventually lift to the north on Thursday. Ahead of this system, we should see a lot of southerly winds and warm temperatures. Highs are forecast to climb into the mid 60s Thursday afternoon. Rain chances will likely increase throughout the day as moisture moves in from the Gulf of Mexico. The main impact that most of us will see from this system will be heavy rainfall. Models are showing rainfall totals adding up around 1-3 inches. We also can’t rule out the potential to see strong or severe storms Thursday evening into Thursday night. This system will have plenty of dynamics and wind shear to produce a damaging wind and isolated tornado threat for the southern half of Alabama. The main area to watch for severe weather will likely occur in south Alabama, but the severe ingredients could move up into Central Alabama Thursday evening. It remains way too early to determine the exact timing and impacts of this system, but we should know more by Tuesday and Wednesday. Just make sure you stay weather aware Thursday into Thursday night for the potential to see strong or severe storms.