DCH Regional Medical Center not yet offering Moderna coronavirus vaccine

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - DCH Regional Medical Center is offering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination to front line medical professionals, but a hospital spokesman said the Alabama Department of Public Health will decide when it can offer the Moderna vaccine.
DCH has vaccinated between 100 to 150 people per day at its remote site. Those people are front line healthcare workers not employed by the hospital and first responders. Between 40 to 60 DCH employees a day have been vaccinated at its employee internal site.
Right now, the only place we know of offering the Moderna shots in the Tuscaloosa-area is the Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center. They started vaccinating employees and some high-risk veterans last week.
“Currently, people have to travel to DCH in Tuscaloosa for the Pfizer vaccine because other hospitals don’t have the capability to store it correctly,” according to Andy North, the Vice President for Marketing and Communications for the DCH Health System. “They don’t have ultra-low temperature freezers that we have at DCH Regional Medical Center. That would expand the vaccine process where as right now everyone has to come to us.”
North was unable to say how long it could be before the Alabama Department of Public Health will be able to provide DCH with the Moderna COVID vaccine in addition to Pfizer’s.
