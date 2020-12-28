Apartment complex catches on fire in Five Points South

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC spoke with Battalion Chief Carillo with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue to get details on the apartment fire.
Carillo said they received a call to a complex near Five Points South in Birmingham. Upon arrival they found a fire on the 2nd floor of the complex.
The fire was contained to the apartment where the fire began, and it is now under control.
Birmingham Fire, along with Red Cross, is caring for the evacuated tenants. Three people were taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.
The incident is under investigation.
