Alabama Football Offensive Coordinator Steve Sarkisian wins Broyles Award

In his second season as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, Sarkisian is overseeing a Crimson Tide attack that is averaging 49.7 points and 543.9 yards per game in 2020, both marks that are tops in Division I. The Crimson Tide’s offense has scored 35-or more points for the 24 straight games, which is the longest streak in major-college football history. Since Sarkisian took over as offensive coordinator in 2018, the Crimson Tide has also had an FBS-leading six different players catch a touchdown pass of 75 yards or more.