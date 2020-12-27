When to get tested for COVID during the holidays

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you ignored all of the health warnings, rising hospitalizations, deaths, and case numbers, and spent time with people who don’t live in your home during the holidays, experts suggest you plan to get tested for COVID-19.
State health leaders say to expect everyone you come into contact with as possibly being infected with the virus.
Because the virus can lay dormant in your body for a matter of days before showing up on a test when you get tested is even more important.
With New Year celebrations likely to happen, State deputy health officer Karen Landers said the best time to get tested before the holidays is three days before gatherings or travel.
“Seven days forward is reasonable considering that you very likely could’ve been exposed to COVID. We urge that people exercise extreme caution,” Landers said.
