Sunday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Temperatures not quite so cold this morning but still below freezing in most locations. A warming trend will continue for the next several days as the surface high shifts off to the east. Along with increasing temperatures we will see moisture increasing ahead of our next storm system which will affect our weather beginning late Wednesday and continuing into New Year’s Eve.
The rain now appears more likely to continue through the evening hours Thursday and into New Year’s morning. The system also appears likely to produce significant rainfall totals but the potential for Severe Weather with the front’s passage remains uncertain. In the short term, there will be one weaker system which will move through the area overnight tonight into early Monday morning but rainfall, if any, is expected to be light with this first system and mainly concentrated in areas along and north of I-20.
The stronger system will begin forming to the west following the first front’s passage and winds will continue their more southerly trend. As the front approaches Wednesday night rain chances will begin increasing, first in West Alabama, then progressing slowly east. Exactly how fast the rain areas will be moving is still somewhat uncertain as well but rain is likely with rainfall totals of one-to-three-inches still possible. Again, the potential for Severe Storms will be monitored and updated as the next Big Event draws closer so stay tuned.
In the meantime, enjoy a mostly sunny and somewhat milder end for the last weekend in December.
