Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign brings in $100,000 less compared to last year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham just finished up their largest single campaign, The Red Kettle Campaign.
“We do other fundraisers but they don’t raise as much as the red kettles do,” Area Commander for The Salvation Army in Greater Birmingham Major Charles Powell said.
Major Powell said they struggled to find people willing to ring the bells this year.
“We had such a hard time getting people to stand out their for our kettles,” Powell said. “I mean if you aren’t out there then they can’t give to you.”
The organization usually runs around 80 kettles a day, but this year, Powell said it was less than half that.
“We are going to be down about 20%,” Major Powell said. “That is about $100,000, which is a substantial loss of income for us.”
But he says the drop in donations wasn’t just from a volunteer shortage.
“A lot of people are not carrying cash anymore, change in particular, so you had less people giving,” Powell said. “A lot of people also just did not go out to stores to shop.”
Major Powell said there is still a strong need for help in the community. The organization donated Christmas gifts to more than 3,000 local children this holiday. Powell said they are also still running a shelter 24 hours a day and helping families with food, utilities and rent. But with the lack of donations, Powell said it could impact how families are served going forward.
“It makes a difference in your budget when you lose $100,000,” he said. “What it means is, we are going to have to be more careful in how we help people. Maybe reduce a little bit of what we would have done. Before, we would have maybe spent a little more on each family.”
Major Powell said regardless of the donations, he is thankful for the community’s support. He said he hopes they don’t have to cut back on the amount of families they help next year.
“While our income is down, I believe that what we need to be able to serve people is going to be available to us and that is the way we will move forward.”
It was also the first year for virtual red kettle donations. Powell said the online platform did good for the first year, bringing in about $7,000.
To donate to The Salvation Army, click here.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.