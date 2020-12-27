Person shot and killed Sunday morning, Birmingham PD is investigating

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police Department responded to a call of a person shot at 45th Street SW and Howard Ave. at 10:50 a.m. on Sunday.
Officers said they arrived on the scene to find the victim lying in the street, unresponsive suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to UAB Hospital where they were pronounced dead.
The victim has not been identified. There are no suspects in custody.
Birmingham PD is conducting a homicide investigation.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.