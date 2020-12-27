Center Point first responders get COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - 15% of the state’s allotted doses of the COVID-19 vaccine is being set aside for EMS and first responders.
“Exposures can occur anywhere,” Center Point Fire Chief Gene Coleman said. “The main thing is that our people are protected.”
It’s been a busy year for firefighters and EMS workers with the Center Point Fire Department.
“For the year, we are just short of 10,000 runs and at the end of November we were about 610 runs up for the year,” Coleman said.
He said calls usually increase in the colder months because of different types of heating, but around 50% of their calls are cooking related. He said the higher call volume this year is difficult because of COVID-19 quarantine guidelines.
“About half of our department has either been exposed or had been tested positive for COVID-19,” Coleman said. “Couple members were in the hospital for over a week.”
He said 47 responders have been out at some point since March because of a positive covid-19 test or exposure. That means others have to work extra.
“It does require us to work additional shifts,” Coleman said. “Which there in turn, causes more chance of another exposure.”
Chief Coleman said first responders have high exposure risks.
“Fire service and EMS comes in contact with many many different people each and every day,” he said. “We are a very high volume department here in Jefferson County and that would affect their exposure rate, not including off duty.”
He said exposure risks is one of the reasons he is happy he got the COVID-19 vaccine, along with protecting his family from the virus.
“As a leader, you should step forward and set the pace for the rest of the organization,” he said. “The process was really easy. You walk up and you fill out a little bit of paperwork, then you walk through the line and they check your temperature. Next thing you know, you got a little shot.”
Coleman said it has been a few days since his vaccine and he hasn’t experienced any side effects.
“The next day I am feeling fine,” he said. “We are three days now into it and so far so good, no complications. It is a frontline defense that we can hopefully prevent illness and sickness.”
He said he hopes it encourages others at the department to get vaccinated, but it isn’t required.
“It is an opportunity,” Coleman said. “Some members have taken the vaccine and some have chosen not to. Some want to wait just a little bit to make sure there are no unknown side effects.”
Chief Coleman said he didn’t just get the vaccine for himself, but to help his community.
“Overall, the vaccine is going to provide some additional help to the hospitals, to the community, and to the folks that we serve.”
