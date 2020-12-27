B’ham police investigating after woman shot multiple times

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a woman in the passenger seat of a vehicle was shot multiple times Sunday evening.
Police responded to the shooting around 4:49 p.m. They arrived to a scene in the 4000 block of 38th Ave N to find the female sitting in a car with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was transported to a local hospital. According to Birmingham Fire and Rescue her injuries are non life-threatening.
No suspects are in custody.
This is an ongoing investigation. Please check back for more updates.
