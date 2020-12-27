B’ham police investigate weekend shooting death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating the death of a man shot and killed Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the shooting around 10:47 a.m. in the 4400 block of Carver Ave to find 26-year-old Kshune Dewayne Brown suffering form multiple gunshot wounds.
Brown was taken to a local hospital where he died form his injuries.
According to police there is limited information in the investigation. No suspect are in custody and no motive has been established. Anyone with information is asked to contact the BPD Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254- 7777.
