Altoona man arrested, charged for killing girlfriend on Christmas Eve

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - The Etowah Co. Sherriff’s Office arrested a man early Christmas morning for the death of his girlfriend.
According to authorities, 32-year-old Ace Antonio Pierre Belcher called 911 around 8:00 p.m. Christmas Eve, reporting he had found his girlfriend unresponsive on the floor of their home on 10th St in Altoona.
Altoona Police arrived at the scene to find a deceased woman identified as 50-year-old Tracy Melvin Wilemon. Upon processing the scene investigators noticed unusual circumstances and requested assistance of the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office.
An arrest warrant was obtained for Belcher who admitted to killing Wilemon. According to Belcher, he and his girlfriend had had an argument that became physical and led to her death. Belcher also told authorities he had attempted to burn her body.
Belcher has been charged with murder and abuse of a corpse. He is being held at the Etowah County Detention Center on bonds totaling $500,000.
