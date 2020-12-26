Saturday Morning Weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -Very cold temperatures will persist through the midmorning hours so continue to monitor the safety of your pets and pipes. By late morning temperatures will rise above freezing but it will still be cold with highs below 50 this afternoon area wide. Northwesterly winds will make it feel even cooler,
A weak disturbance will rotate across the area but with little moisture in place this system is not expected to produce any precipitation. A ridge of high pressure will begin building over the Southeast today allowing for a warming trend to begin and continue into the weekend. Highs today will be range from 45-50 with overnight lows tonight back below freezing.
Another weak front will move through the region Monday with an isolated shower possible in extreme Northwest Alabama but generally dry conditions should continue. Better rain chances arrive for the second half of the week beginning Wednesday and continuing into Thursday. Although Gulf moisture will make the air a bit more unstable no Hazardous Weather is expected. Drier conditions should return in time for New Year’s Day
