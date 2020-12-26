The ‘day after Christmas’ shopping

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Christmas might be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t still find good shopping deals.
The day after Christmas is one of the busiest shopping days of the year. Online shopping is up this year because of the Coronavirus pandemic, but that doesn’t mean people will not go to your traditional brick and mortar stores.
Mike White with the Riverchase Galleria says this holiday season is doing better than some may have excepted. According to White, the sales number aren’t as good as years past, but he’s still encouraged. “We always measure things off of previous years, I don’t know if we are going to meet those numbers, but any small percentage of those numbers are encouraging because at least we know we are heading in the right direction,” said White.
Retailers are bracing for a record-setting number of returns this year.
According to the national retail federation, close to 101-billion dollars’ worth of presents are expected to go back.
