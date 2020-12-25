Vaccines for long-term care patients

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - State Health Officials say long term care facilities across the state will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccinations early next week.
One Birmingham nursing home says vaccinations are giving residents hope this holiday season.
More than 250 residents at Fair Haven Nursing Home won’t be with their families this holiday, but officials say knowing they’ll get vaccinated soon gives them hope.
The state health department says vaccinations for nursing homes will start as early as Monday, but Fair Haven won’t get their doses until the middle of January.
Director of PR, Sherri Easdon, says they can offer vaccinations to all staff and residents in the health care areas. That is more than 250 residents and about 350 staffers.
She says it’s not required but most of the staff is signing up to get vaccinated and they are working on getting approval from families for residents.
Easdon says they are happy to be included in the first round of vaccinations.
Easdon said, “You can tell it just seems like there is an end in sight for everything. People feel like there is hope coming at the end of this tunnel.”
Easdon says the pharmacies will bring the vaccine to each nursing home, bringing the exact number of doses each facility signed up for.
