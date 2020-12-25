Major AT&T outage due to massive explosion in downtown Nashville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - AT&T customers are currently without service following a massive explosion that happened in downtown Nashville early Christmas morning.
The outage began around 12 p.m. on December 25. Officials expect the outage to last four to six hours.
Officers with the Madison Police Department ask you to dial 256-975-2385 if you you wish to speak with someone. If you encounter an emergency in the Muscle Shoals area call 256-335-5354 instead of 911.
See AT&T outage map below:
Stay with WAFF 48 for updates.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.