Getting through the pandemic: What will it take for it to come to an end?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -As we head into a new year, the pandemic will be coming with us. And even with vaccines out, we’re still far from being back to normal. UAB’s Dr. Michael Saag talked with us about what we need to do to finally get out of the pandemic.
Saag says one of the toughest things he and his colleagues have dealt with over the past year is trying to get the message out about what it will take to get us through this pandemic. Saag says at times, the health community has been challenged by public criticism of their job. Health experts were asked questions like “How do you know what you’re talking about? And what makes you so smart that you know the way forward?”
Saag says he or his fellow doctors aren’t claiming to have all the answers but what he can say is through studies of other pandemics, through basic knowledge of infectious diseases and how they’re transmitted and how COVID-19 is transmitted, he says they do have a pretty good understanding of the make up of this infection.
“That’s what we’re telling folks to respect in the first place and to try and do the things to stay out of the way of the virus as it moves forward. So if we can do that together, we’ll get through this in the best possible way and I look forward to the day when this is behind us,” Dr. Saag said.
That day, according to health experts, is hopefully going to be here several months from now, once the majority of the population has been vaccinated.
