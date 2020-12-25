Alabama sees 3,625 new COVID-19 cases on Christmas Day

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama health officials reported 3,625 new COVID-19 cases statewide on Friday. That brings the state’s seven-day average to 3,820.
This makes 22,522 new cases this week.
Statewide, three deaths were reported Friday. There were 247 deaths reported this week.
Alabama had 2,542: hospitalizations reported Thursday.
According to Bama Tracker, 5.665% of Alabama’s population has tested positive for COVID-19. That’s approximately 5,665 in 100,000 people. About 0.0835% of the state’s population has died from COVID-19, or approximately 84 in 100,000 people.
Alabama cases make up 1.45% of total U.S. cases. The Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 dashboard shows 277,754 confirmed cases in total.
Montgomery has the fourth-highest case count in the state with 98 new cases Friday, giving the city a seven-day average of 126.
Montgomery had 724 new cases this week.
Baptist Health reported a total of 152 COVID-19 inpatients for its three facilities on Christmas Day.
Ventilator use across Baptist Health was reported at 71 of 132 vents on Friday. This includes all diagnoses, not just COVID-19 patients.
Copyright 2020 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.