University of Alabama moves forward with diversity plan

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama is involved in an ongoing push to improve diversity and inclusion on campus. The University of Alabama calls that plan the Path Forward.
A presidential advisory committee released the plan recently in hopes the strategy will improve the school’s diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.
Several diversity programs were in place at UA before this plan started. This streamlined those efforts.
Administrators hope it leads to what they call inclusive excellence in higher education. They want to make campus a more welcoming and inclusive environment.
Some of the goals include increasing and retaining underrepresented students, faculty and staff.
UA is now doing a more targeted approach in recruiting a diverse range of students and letting them know what campus life is like.
“As our demographics are changing in the nation, we want to make sure that all students can come here and thrive and not just survive and so this really is about the path forward,” according to Christine Taylor, VP of Diversity Equity and Inclusion at the University.
UA unveiled multicultural visitation and orientation programs over the summer, and it opened a new intercultural Diversity Center in the Student Union Building.
