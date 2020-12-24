Tuscaloosa County road project will support growth at MBUSI operations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County Commission made a decision that could help spur the county’s economy and also support transportation on a road that is about to experience a lot more traffic.
Commissioners voted to pay $64,000 for engineering work on Will Walker Road. This will support a sequencing facility Mercedes Benz will use in the construction of electric cars that will be built at the plant.
The project will reconfigure about a thousand feet of road near M-Class boulevard. Soon a lot more traffic will be going back and forth from there.
That expansion will create 162 jobs to start. Eventually, about 400 jobs will be added.
Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson said this ensures the project will stay on schedule.
“We’re excited to get to partner with that and be a part. And what’s being built is one of the major facilities, sequencing facilities, that will support electric vehicle production,” Judge Robertson told WBRC.
The engineering work on Will Walker will start in the first of the year. The actual road work should happen well into the summer according to Judge Robertson.
