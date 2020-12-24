State health officials say vaccine distribution phases may be difficult to enforce

“You can verify somebody’s age,” Harris said. “That is a pretty simple step to do, but in terms of verifying who is an essential worker or not, I don’t think there is really a good solution for that. You are not going to have all those people prove who they are and where they work and why they are eligible. Maybe there will be some places that can do that, but generally speaking, we are expecting people to do the right thing. That might be naïve and I’m sure there will be people who take advantage of that system, but by the time we get to that phase, we will have enough vaccine that we can get to that group pretty quickly.”