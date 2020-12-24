So far, over one million people in U.S. receive COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More than one million people in the U.S. have been vaccinated for COVID-19 according to the government. That’s about 19 million shy of earlier government projections for this month.
Earlier this week, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said about 50 million people in the country will have had the first COVID-19 shots by the end of January. You can see, the process needs to speed up if we’re going to meet those numbers.
Azar also says vaccines could be available in pharmacies or doctors offices in February or March so that may speed things up as well.
UAB infectious disease expert Dr. Michael Saag expects the COVID vaccine to rollout across the state in larger numbers over the next three months depending on supply.
“What that’s going to mean for us is an end to the pandemic perhaps as soon as the summer and certainly by Thanksgiving and Christmas next year if we all participate in the vaccine program,” Saag said.
Earlier this week, Moderna shipped its vaccine to Alabama. State health leaders say that vaccine doesn’t require the ultra-cold temperature storage which will allow more health care facilities to be able to get it which could speed up vaccinations as well.
