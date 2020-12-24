‘Slutty Vegan’ announces restaurant location in Woodlawn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The wildly popular restaurant based in Atlanta called “Slutty Vegan” is opening a Birmingham location in the Woodlawn neighborhood in 2021.
The owner and city officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting Wednesday celebrating the announcement.
This restaurant is so popular that when they travel with their food truck, lines can go on for hours.
When the Slutty Vegan food truck came to Birmingham in September, people broke out the lawn chairs to wait - a testament to how much people like the food they serve.
That’s when we learned that they would be expanding to Birmingham, and Mayor Randall Woodfin and owner Pinky Cole had a ceremony at their future location in the Woodlawn community, Cole said it was her intention to offer healthier food in predominantly Black neighborhoods and wanted to help in the evolution of Woodlawn, something REV Birmingham is thrilled about.
“She recognizes how much her food, which is healthy food, is important to communities like that, but also what she can do to bring others along and create more energy in the community,” said David Fleming, President of REV Birmingham.
He also said there is more good news on the way for Woodlawn next year.
