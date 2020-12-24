Rodney Scott’s mobile rig stolen

Rodney Scott's BBQ mobile rig stolen (Source: Rodney Scott's BBQ/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff | December 24, 2020 at 6:10 PM CST - Updated December 24 at 6:10 PM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The folks at Rodney Scott’s BBQ are asking for their own Christmas miracle after someone stole their mobile rig.

The restaurant posted this on Facebook Wednesday: Hey BBQ friends, we need your help! Someone has decided to treat themselves to our mobile rig which is located at our Avondale (Birmingham, AL) location. We want this picture blasted to every part of this state and surrounding ones to get it back. Please share and if you see it or have any information message us /call our store or contact the local police to report it! Please help us with a Christmas miracle!

Posted by Rodney Scott's BBQ on Wednesday, December 23, 2020

