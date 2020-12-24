RMC hospital begins administering Moderna vaccine

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - As Moderna’s vaccine continues to ship out this week, Alabama’s rural hospitals are now beginning to receive their doses.
Officials with Regional Medical Center in Anniston say the hospital is still dealing with a surge of COVID-19 patients from Thanksgiving and is expecting more after the Christmas Holiday. But, Director of Marketing Kristin Fillingim says staff members are hopeful after the hospital received 2,900 doses of the vaccine.
“I think the majority of people are excited and on board,” Fillingim said. “We are glad to know that our workers are going to have an extra layer of protection when they are facing patients day in and day out.”
Fillingim said all hospital staff can get vaccinated in this first round. That’s about 1800 employees. She said about 20 employees already got the shot earlier this week.
“We expect everyone to be able to get that vaccine who wants the vaccine,” she said. “There is not a worker in our system that we will skip over. Everyone will get it if they choose to.”
Fillingim said the hospital is following the state’s distribution guidelines, meaning the remaining vaccines get split up.
“50% to hospital workers,” Fillingim said. “15% to first responders, 15% to physicians offices and 20% to long term care facilities.”
Fillingim said staff is excited to get vaccinated before a potential holiday surge.
“We are getting it to protect ourselves and our loved ones,” Fillingim said. “Also to protect you, the patients who are coming in. We want to protect ourselves as much as we want to protect you.”
Fillingim said the hospital encourages all staff and patients to do research and ask questions to make the best decision for themselves when deciding on getting the vaccine.
“We see the light,” Fillingim said. “We know there is hope for this season and many seasons to come and so we are excited.”
Fillingim said it will take about one week to vaccinate hospital staff. The following week, the hospital will begin vaccinating EMS workers and first responders.
