Meals on Wheels/United Way work to feed seniors this Christmas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Studies show about 1 in 6 elderly people are food insecure and Meals on Wheels with the United Way has worked to make sure those in our community have a hot meal for Christmas Day.
Meals on Wheels’ leaders say they’ve boxed significantly more meals this year for those in need. This year isn’t even over and they’ve delivered more meals than all of last year.
Leaders say the pandemic has created a greater need for food deliveries. Homebound seniors are having more trouble getting access to food. For example, some aren’t getting as many check-ins from family members who are limiting visits as a COVID safety precaution.
Ahead of Christmas Day the agency delivered meals for people to eat through the end of the year and worked with community partners to provide hot meals Christmas Day.
“We also partner will Jimmie Hale mission every year,” said Becky Wright, Meals on Wheels - United Way, “A number of our clients who have expressed a need will get a hot meal.”
Leaders say if you need food assistance Friday - contact agency partner 211. If you or someone you know needs to sign up for meals on wheels delivery for the future call - 1-800-243-5463.
