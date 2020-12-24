Man once involved in police standoff arrested in East Alabama bank robbery

RAINBOW CITY, Ala. (WBRC) - Rainbow City Police confirm a man walked into a bank to rob it Christmas Eve and then walked out, right into an officer and was arrested.
Investigators said Seth Hugh Rowland walked into Cadence Bank a little before 10:00 a.m. Thursday, passed the teller a note demanding $100 bills be put in a bag, walked out of the bank with $8,500, and then walked into Rainbow City Police Officer Jacob Works.
Works arrested Rowland promptly on the scene without incident.
Rowland is in the Etowah County Detention Center on two counts of theft of property first degree, held on $200,000 bond.
Officers also said Rowland got into a standoff with police at the Publix in Rainbow City in January 2017.
