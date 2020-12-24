Keeping your home safe and warm as temperatures drop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As temperatures dip below freezing, firefighters want to make sure you’re keeping your home warm and safe.
Assistant Chief of the Rocky Ridge Fire Department, Michael Bartlett, said people can to come up with some very creative ways to heat their homes when it gets really cold outside, and some of those methods can be dangerous and could potentially start fires.
Bartlett first recommends dressing in layers.
He said if you’re going to use an electrical space heater, you’ll want to plug it directly into the wall, or use a surge protector.
He warns to never to use an extension cord because they can’t handle the wattage.
Bartlett strongly advises against portable kerosene heaters and using your stove or oven to heat your home.
And if you’re using a fireplace, make sure you’ve had it inspected.
“We get a lot of calls from people who don’t use a fireplace often and then try to put a fire in it. You have to open your flue in your in your chimney chase so that the smoke will do like it’s supposed to. We recommend if you’ve got to use the fireplace, you need to have those cleaned by professional chimney sweep a couple times a year or once a year,” Bartlett explained.
Bartlett said you also want to make sure your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors are working properly and that they’re in a central location like a hallway.
He said if you don’t have a smoke detector, reach out to your local fire department.
He said they’ll make sure you get one, and in some cases, they might even install it for you.
