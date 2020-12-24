How will you know when it’s your turn to get COVID-19 vaccine?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Once we get past this initial phase of vaccinations, how will you find out when it’s your turn to get a shot?
The Alabama Department of Public Health says it will let the public know through traditional means like news conferences or public service announcements. ADPH is also relying on the CDC for help.
That plan says when vaccine supply is available for more groups among the general population then a national COVID-19 vaccine finder website should be up and running to be able to find out when it’s your turn to get a shot.
Right now, the big issue in Alabama is the scarcity of the vaccine says state health officer Dr. Scott Harris.
Once supply of it increases it will still be several months before the average person can walk into their local pharmacy to get a shot.
“The United States is trying to vaccinate more than 300 million people as quickly as possible. You know, we’ve never tried to do anything on that scale ever. I mean, there’s never been anything in the history of the world I can think of on that scale and so it’s just going to take a while to get to everyone,” Dr. Harris said.
Alabama is in its second week of administering COVID-19 vaccines. ADPH says due to limited supply, only people who are in the very high risk category are eligible to get it right now.
