First Alert for dropping temperatures and breezy conditions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning and Happy Christmas Eve! It is a rainy start to the day as a strong cold front moves through Central Alabama. First Alert AccuTrack is showing heavy rainfall moving from west to east. Along the main line of heavy rain, we can’t rule out wind gusts up to 30-40 mph. We hope you were able to secure your outdoor furniture and holiday decorations as a wind advisory remains in effect through noon. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts near 35 mph possible. We have already recorded our high temperature for the day with most of us starting in the 50s. Temperatures are going to rapidly drop behind the heavy rain this morning into the 40s. Parts of northwest Alabama could drop into the upper 30s by 7-8 a.m. Most of the rain should be out of here by noon. We will be left with breezy and cold temperatures. Plan for temperatures to drop into the upper 30s by this afternoon with wind chill values in the 20s. The sky will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny around 3 p.m. Additional cloud cover could move into the area tonight. We could see temperatures drop below freezing by 8 p.m. as arctic air moves in.