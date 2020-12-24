First Alert for dropping temperatures and breezy conditions

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Thursday morning and Happy Christmas Eve! It is a rainy start to the day as a strong cold front moves through Central Alabama. First Alert AccuTrack is showing heavy rainfall moving from west to east. Along the main line of heavy rain, we can’t rule out wind gusts up to 30-40 mph. We hope you were able to secure your outdoor furniture and holiday decorations as a wind advisory remains in effect through noon. Sustained winds of 15-25 mph with gusts near 35 mph possible. We have already recorded our high temperature for the day with most of us starting in the 50s. Temperatures are going to rapidly drop behind the heavy rain this morning into the 40s. Parts of northwest Alabama could drop into the upper 30s by 7-8 a.m. Most of the rain should be out of here by noon. We will be left with breezy and cold temperatures. Plan for temperatures to drop into the upper 30s by this afternoon with wind chill values in the 20s. The sky will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny around 3 p.m. Additional cloud cover could move into the area tonight. We could see temperatures drop below freezing by 8 p.m. as arctic air moves in.
First Alert for Flurries/Snow Showers: I want to give everyone a first alert for the potential to see a few snow showers or flurries this afternoon and into the overnight hours. The most likely places to see a few flurries will be in parts of northeast Alabama. Areas such as Cherokee, Etowah, St. Clair, Blount, and Cullman counties have the best chance to see flurries. Models hint the flurries could be possible this evening and continue into early Christmas morning. I don’t anticipate any accumulation. The only spots that could see some minor accumulation (dusting) will be in higher elevated areas. No doubt it would be pretty to see a few snowflakes fly in the air just in time for Christmas. A rare treat!
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the very cold weather associated with this cold front. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing by 8 p.m. With so much rainfall this morning, there’s still a chance we could see some areas experience black ice as temperatures drop into the 20s tonight. I do think that today’s wind will help evaporate most of the moisture off the main roads, but it might not be enough to dry off bridges or overpasses. Just be extra careful if you have to be out on the roads tonight. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the low to mid 20s. When you factor in a light northwest wind at 5-10 mph, it could feel like it is in the teens tonight.
Christmas Day: Christmas is looking dry and very cold! We could start the day with some clouds with a few flurries possible in far northeast Alabama. Temperatures will likely start in the low to mid 20s. A few spots could dip into the upper teens in our northwestern counties. We’ll see plenty of sunshine tomorrow with highs in the mid to upper 30s. It will be one of the coldest Christmas days we have seen in awhile. Another hard freeze is expected Saturday morning where some spots could drop into the upper teens and lower 20s. Make sure you protect your pipes and bring your pets inside!
Weekend Forecast: The weekend is looking very nice! We’ll start Saturday with plenty of sunshine. Temperatures are expected to remain below average Saturday, but it’ll be warmer with highs in the upper 40s. Temperatures are forecast to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s Sunday morning with highs in the mid 50s. Sunday looks dry with a mostly sunny sky. Clouds could increase a little Sunday night into Monday ahead of our next weather system.
Small Chance for Rain Monday: A weak disturbance will likely move through Central Alabama Monday. Models continue to show less moisture with this front so rain chances have dropped to 20%. High temperatures will likely remain in the mid 50s Monday afternoon with slightly drier air moving into our area by Tuesday.
Looking Ahead: The final week of 2020 is shaping up to end with near-average temperatures as highs climb into the 50s. The next weather maker to produce rain across Central Alabama will likely occur next Wednesday into Thursday. This upcoming system could give us another round of colder temperatures with highs in the 40s for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
Please have a safe and warm Christmas. Happy Holidays everyone!
