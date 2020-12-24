Deputies: Fight leads to shooting at Jefferson Co. apartments

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Center Point apartment complex Wednesday night.
Deputies say they received a call at approximately 7:45 p.m. of a fight in the parking lot of Charter East Apartments on 15th Terrace NE.
Shortly after the first call, deputies say a second call came in of a shooting. Arriving deputies located a male victim with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.
Detectives are investigating circumstances around the situation.
