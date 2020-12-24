Deputies: Fight leads to shooting at Jefferson Co. apartments

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Center Point apartment complex Wednesday night. (Source: WBRC)
By WBRC Staff | December 24, 2020 at 9:28 AM CST - Updated December 24 at 9:28 AM

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting at a Center Point apartment complex Wednesday night.

Deputies say they received a call at approximately 7:45 p.m. of a fight in the parking lot of Charter East Apartments on 15th Terrace NE.

Shortly after the first call, deputies say a second call came in of a shooting. Arriving deputies located a male victim with non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.

Detectives are investigating circumstances around the situation.

