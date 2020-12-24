Event planner gives tips on changing your holiday plans

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - People may have been looking for ways to celebrate Christmas outdoors during this pandemic, but with temperatures dropping below freezing, that may be harder to do.
Brittany Sharp is the owner of The Sharp Standard Event Planning, and she suggests getting creative.
Sharp said, yes, it is going to be cold, but don’t let that stop you from celebrating with close family and friends, while keeping things safe during this pandemic.
Sharp and her family are having a cookout, so family and friends can chat outside, then take their plates to go.
She said you can socially distance around a fire pit and do s’mores with the family.
But if you just can’t stand the cold, you can bring things inside and decorate gingerbread houses, or make charcuterie boards.
And you can invite even more people to the celebration by hosting a party on social media.
“Look at a way that you create a zoom celebration for your family and friends,” Sharp said.
“Say everybody’s going to have particular pajamas on or everybody is going to do a superstar Christmas and you know everybody will come and get dressed up. That’s a way that I think people will still be able to enjoy it and create those memories for Christmas 2020, but then also again make sure that we’re adhering to the CDC guidelines,” Sharp advised.
She added that this has been a very tough year for us all, so it is important that we find safe ways to celebrate together, whether it’s inside or outside.
Health leaders want us to remember to keep those gatherings small and remember the three W’s: wear a mask, wash your hand, and watch your distance.
Copyright 2020 WBRC. All rights reserved.