Dogs and cats in Shelby County get much more than kibble for Christmas dinner

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The animals at the Shelby Humane got a special treat this Christmas Eve.
The cats and dogs at the shelter enjoyed a holiday feast of chicken, turkey, peas, green beans and carrots served on Christmas-themed plates.
They also got Christmas blankets as gifts.
LeeAngela Garate, Public Relations Manager for Shelby Humane said, ”We wanted to spread a bit of cheer amongst our supporters, as well as something special for the animals.”
Volunteers including Peggy Cropp and her son Dermie helped serve the food and pass out the blankets.
Dermie, a sophomore at Briarwood Christian School, had to do a leadership project and this was what he chose. Mom said Dermie took the lead on the project, securing the blankets, cat scratchers and a radio for the cat room to play classical music.
Friends and family have donated money and other items to help this event become a reality.
”I took Dermie to (the) shelter last Saturday and it was a game changer for him to understand the volume of what he’s doing and the impact of what it will do for the animals,” Cropp said.
Shelby Humane is also offering a December adoption special. Once someone adopts an animal, they can pick an ornament off the Christmas tree in the lobby to find out their special adoption fee.
”For us at Christmas, this is a time for us to celebrate the dogs and cats in our building,” Garate said. “We want this meal to the animals to represent our mission.”
To make a monetary donation, text 41444. Due to COVID-19, Shelby Humane has implemented appointment only for adoptions, but donations can be left at the front door. For information on how to donate or volunteer at Shelby Humane, visit shelbyhumane.org.
