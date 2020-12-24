Christmas Tree recycling in Mountain Brook

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Mountain Brook and The Birmingham Zoo are once again recycling real Christmas trees.
Residents can drop off their trees during normal business hours starting December 26.
Trees can be dropped at the site of the tree sale lot adjacent to the Zoo’s construction entrance until January 11.
They are only taking trees, no garland or wreaths. You need to remove all decorations and lights before dropping off your tree.
For more information call Mountain Brook Public Works at 205-802-3867.
