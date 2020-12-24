Chilton County Sheriff’s Office K9s get body armor donation

CHILTON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Chilton County Sheriff John Shearon would like to thank Vested Interest in K9s for supplying their K9 division with a bullet and stab protective vest.
Chilton County Sheriff’s Office K9s Justice, Traffic, Tracker and Shep will receive the vests embroidered with the sentiment “This gift of protection provided by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.” Delivery is expected within eight to ten weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., established in 2009, is a 501(c)(3) charity whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States. This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified. Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 4,101 vests to K9s in all 50 states at a value of $6.9 million, made possible by both private and corporate donations.
Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts donations at www.vik9s.org, or you may mail your contribution to P.O. Box 9, East Taunton, MA 02718.
