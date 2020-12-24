10 children lose mom during pandemic, community steps in this Christmas

MONTEVALLO, Ala. (WBRC) - A holiday burden was lifted for a family in Montevallo still grieving after losing their mother who tested positive for COVID-19. Community members in Shelby County stepped in to help the 10 children left behind.
Santa stopped by early with new bikes and gifts Thursday after donations from local community members and churches. The children lost their mom, Katherine Pennington last month. Their aunt says they’re still processing it all, but this is a sweet moment for the hurting family.
They also received a 12-passenger van from Benton Nissan in Hoover. It has meant so much because they can now travel together.
“God is so good. He has put people in place and he knows more than we do what we need and who can do it. He put them in place to help us so we give God the glory for everything,” said Linda Mims, Aunt.
If you want to help the family with food and clothing, here is a link to their go fund me page.
