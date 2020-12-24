Boutwell Auditorium opens as warming station for Christmas

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham city leaders are taking steps to keep people safe, warm and fed this Christmas, as temperatures are expected to dip below freezing.
The City of Birmingham opened the doors to the Boutwell Auditorium at 5:00 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and operations manager for the city, Don Lupo, said the opening isn’t just about keeping people out of the cold, it’s also about giving them good Christmas memories.
Lupo said any time temperatures drop below 32 degrees, the mayor asks for the Boutwell to be opened as a warming station.
Capacity is usually around 300, but that’s going to be cut by about half because of COVID.
However, Lupo said no one will be turned away, and because it’s Christmastime, guests can expect to have a lot of fun.
Knights of Columbus is preparing a feast of turkey, ham, sweet potatoes, dressing, and green beans.
A singer will be there to sing some Christmas classics, movies will be played, Mayor Woodfin is expected to attend, and Santa is taking time out of his busy schedule to make an appearance.
“COVID…2020…I don’t care…it’s Christmas and we’re going to show these people that there are people in this community that really do care, that have a lot of love in their heart, and we’re going to keep people warm, we’re going to keep them fed. We’re going to show them that Birmingham cares,” Lupo said.
Lupo said he’s received a bunch of calls from people asking to volunteer, but because of the pandemic, volunteers are being turned away.
Birmingham Police and firefighters, Boutwell staff, and people from other shelters will be on hand to run the warming station.
You can help by dropping off blankets and toiletries.
