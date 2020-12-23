100-year-old veterans get COVID-19 vaccine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two 100-year-old veterans received the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday afternoon, doing their part in this fight against the virus.
It’s hard to believe either one of the veterans is 100 years old. They both look good, they’re both sharp, and both said they feel good about getting the vaccine.
Emma Vaiton served in the Air Force for 20 years and Carl Cooper served in the United States Marine Corps fighting in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.
They found out they were going to be getting the vaccine on Monday, and both received their first shots of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine at the Birmingham VA Clinic.
Ms. Vaiton said she had some reservations about the vaccine at first, but now believes everyone should get it.
Mr. Cooper said he has faith in our government that the vaccine is safe and is thankful to have received it.
“Participate. Come and take it. Whatever situation you’re in, I think it’s a wonderful thing. I’ve had some close calls and this is another one, but we’re gonna defeat it, we’re gonna win,” Cooper said.
Mr. Cooper said he thinks this vaccine is going to keep him alive as well as others.
Pfizer’s vaccine has two doses spaced three weeks apart.
Residents of long-term care facilities are being vaccinated through the Federal Pharmacy Program in partnership with large chain pharmacies.
